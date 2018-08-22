Nicki Minaj Delays Tour After Future Backs Out

Nicki Minaj announces she will be delaying her tour!

Right after the VMAs Nicki said her tour will now start in Europe in February, instead of North America this fall. The rapper blames the delay of her album as a main issue of the delay. She wants to make sure the full production is perfect!

According to Ticketmaster Future has also made other commitments and won't be able to join Nicki on the new tour dates meaning Nicki is on the search for someone to join her.

Who should she bring on tour with her?