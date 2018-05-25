Nicki Minaj Is Paying Your Tuition AGAIN!
Education is sexy.
Hurry up and start tweeting!
Nicki Minaj is out to save the world AGAIN. She's ready to pay for your tuition.
Yesterday she tweeted,
"Ok just send one tweet w|hashtag #StudentOfTheGame saying how much $ you need & what it’s for. All $ will b paid directly towards the tuition, books, etc. I’ll fave ur tweet & DM you if you’ve been chosen, for more info. Not every faved tweet will get a DM."
Thank you for mines last year! pic.twitter.com/ypQoapxWkG— Virtual Chun-Li (@ThinkMaraj) May 25, 2018
If you're second guessing if you'd get picked, some fans responded by telling her THANK YOU after her help from last year.
Nicki is a queen! <3