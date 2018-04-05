Is Nicki Minaj Pregnant??

First Cardi B, now Nicki Minaj, which female rapper is REALLY pregnant?

Nicki Minaj was spotted at the airport and fans went nuts saying she looks like she's gained some pounds from either having a baby or about to have one!

Nicki's low key behavior is making these rumors even more believable, but who's the baby daddy?

She supposedly split with Nas at the beginning of 2018, but she was dating the rapper in 2017. Barbz want this to work out!

Nicki Minaj is pregnant! Or was pregnant, I swear. Ironically, She literally looks like Janet Jackson when she was pregnant. She gained weight and she's glowing ------ pic.twitter.com/nqySG0cOmI — --T|A (@TonyAltrudebta) April 4, 2018

Can the king and queen of Queens (New York) save their relationship with a baby?