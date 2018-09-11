Nicki Minaj Shares Her Side Of The Cardi B Fight

Nicki Minaj spoke out about her fight with Cardi B at NYFW over the weekend.

During Nicki's latest epsiode of Queen Radio on Apple Music's Beats 1, Nicki kicked off the show to discuss her thoughts on the viral fight. Nicki described the escalated event as "humiliating" and "mortifying."

Nicki even spoke out about Cardi's IG post claiming that Minaj commenting on Cardi's mothering skills.

PERIOD. A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Sep 7, 2018 at 9:21pm PDT

Nicki was quick to respond stating, "I just want to let the world know that Onika Tanya Maraj would never, has never and will never speak ill of anyone's child." She continued by saying, "I am not a clown."

Will Cardi come out with a clapback?