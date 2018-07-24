North West Is Obsessed With Cheetah Girls And Kim K Wants To Tell Her A Big Secret

North West has GREAT taste in movies.

Kim Kardashian was watching Cheetah Girls with North when she turned to IG for some advice.

"Should she tell her little North, Adrienne Bailon could have been her auntie?!"

As we know Adrienne Bailon is an Emmy winning host on The Real, but before her TV hosting success, she was a Disney Channel star as a member of the Cheetah Girls AND Rob Kardashian's ex-girlfriend who was featured on a few episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Now she is happily married to Christain singer, Israel Houghton.

There's no word if Kim spilled the beans, but Adrienne def thought it was super cute!