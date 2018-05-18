Offset Gets Rushed To The Hospital With Cardi B At His Side
Offset was rushed to the hospital after he was in a serious car accident. However, before any cops showed up the rapper stepped away from the scene and had some items removed. More investigation is on it's way...
TSRStaff: Thembi! @ThembiTV_ #Offset was reportedly hospitalized after he wrecked his Dodge Challenger late Wednesday night according to @TMZ_TV. _____________________________________ He’s apparently already been released as he only suffered minor injuries. His car however, is a whole wreck. _____________________________________ There is no word on whether or not anyone else was involved, but no police, or any type of law enforcement, or medics were called. _____________________________________ Set’s car was towed, and we’re glad he didn’t suffer any bad injuries!
Cardi B immediately went to the hospital to be by his side. She later tweeted good vibes about her relationship.
Sooo grateful and happy today .God be giving messages in the weirdest way --I love you @OffsetYRN ❤️❤️❤️— iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 17, 2018
We hope Offset is okay and we're ready to see him on the Aubrey and the Three Amigos tour in August!