Offset Gets Rushed To The Hospital With Cardi B At His Side

Offset was rushed to the hospital after he was in a serious car accident. However, before any cops showed up the rapper stepped away from the scene and had some items removed. More investigation is on it's way...

Cardi B immediately went to the hospital to be by his side. She later tweeted good vibes about her relationship.

Sooo grateful and happy today .God be giving messages in the weirdest way --I love you @OffsetYRN ❤️❤️❤️ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 17, 2018

We hope Offset is okay and we're ready to see him on the Aubrey and the Three Amigos tour in August!