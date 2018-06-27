OMG! Khloe Kardashian's Wax Figure Is Realer Than Real!

Are those Good American jeans?

June 27, 2018
Minnie
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features

We're seeing double! 

Madame Tussaud's Las Vegas has added Khloe Kardashian to the party and her wax figure looks amazing! 

They did such a good job they got a ROUND OF APPLAUSE from Khloe herself!! 

What a wonderful birthday present. Happy Birthday KoKo! 

 

