OMG! Khloe Kardashian's Wax Figure Is Realer Than Real!

We're seeing double!

Madame Tussaud's Las Vegas has added Khloe Kardashian to the party and her wax figure looks amazing!

They did such a good job they got a ROUND OF APPLAUSE from Khloe herself!!

This is tripping me out!!!! @TussaudsVegas You guys did such a great job!!! https://t.co/VwzzcaThCs — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 26, 2018

What a wonderful birthday present. Happy Birthday KoKo!