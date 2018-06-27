OMG! Khloe Kardashian's Wax Figure Is Realer Than Real!
Are those Good American jeans?
June 27, 2018
We're seeing double!
Madame Tussaud's Las Vegas has added Khloe Kardashian to the party and her wax figure looks amazing!
Keeping it classy with @khloekardashian! --♀️-- pic.twitter.com/D3D07N4iG0— Madame Tussauds LV (@TussaudsVegas) June 26, 2018
They did such a good job they got a ROUND OF APPLAUSE from Khloe herself!!
This is tripping me out!!!! @TussaudsVegas You guys did such a great job!!! https://t.co/VwzzcaThCs— Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 26, 2018
What a wonderful birthday present. Happy Birthday KoKo!