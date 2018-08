Oprah describes what a perfect date with long-term boyfriend, Stedman would be like.

Sounds like Oprah is one amazing chef.

The real question is can we come over for dinner too?!

Raise your hand if you’ll be taking #Oprah's advice next date night ----Head to our stories for more from Oprah's Q&A at the O offices!

A post shared by O, The Oprah Magazine (@oprahmagazine) on