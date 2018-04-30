Paparazzo Apologizes To Tiffany Haddish With Roses
Sorry Not Sorry
Don't mess with a comedy queen!
Tiffany Haddish put a paparazzo on blast for watching her load a car of luggage then proceeded to bombard her with questons after she was done. She said she would've talked more if he had manners and offered to help.
After her rant went viral the same paparazzo met her at the airport with flowers.
Would you accept the apology?
If you know the deal TMZ trying to pay they bills, off the blood and sweat of the ones of us that are rising to fame. and might talk a little to much. About a week ago one of their camera men was watching me and my team load luggage into the back of our SUV. Now we didn't want or need his help but the fact that he watched us load our bags, and didn't even offer to help. But he wanted my help by answering his questions, is just out of control to me. In my world I treat people with the most kindness I can especially if I want something from them. I guess TMZ Got my message and decided to bring one rose. I love them for that. The next time I run into them I will just talk tell they run out of tape
