Paris Jackson Cleans Michael Jackson's Graffitied Hollywood Star

Where is the love?

June 14, 2018
Minnie
Entertainment
Paris Jackson shared a post of herself cleaning graffiti off of her father, Michael Jackson's Hollywood Star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. 

The star captioned the photo: 

"some people have no f--- respect. I understand that there is a difference between the radio emblem and the record, but a name is a name."

Many celebs kept her head up by sending good vibes in the comments. 

Entertainment
trending
News
Gossip
Celebrity