Pink Brings 12 Yr Old Super Fan On Stage To Sing
The power of social media!
A Pink super fan tweeted Pink in hopes to sing with her onstage in Vancouver.
Hey @Pink , please let me sing on stage with you in #Vancouver May 12. I’ll be ready! - Victoria (age 12) Share this video and tag #vicandpink to make my dream come true. https://t.co/tlv4FhjtDm #BeautifulTraumaWorldTour @RogersArena #WhatAboutUs pic.twitter.com/FqoYuiekcT— Victoria Anthony (@vicanthonymusic) May 1, 2018
Word got around quick, with some help from superstars like Sarah Mclachlan and the future singer's dream came true.
She rocked the stage on May 12th singing Pink's hit "Perfect" all by herself leaving the pop star in tears.
We're not crying, you're crying!
It happened! #VicAndPink #BeautifulTraumaTour thank you @Pink for making me feel I can do anything. @RogersArena @LiveNation pic.twitter.com/8hkfS4KlDt— Victoria Anthony (@vicanthonymusic) May 13, 2018