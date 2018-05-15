Pink Brings 12 Yr Old Super Fan On Stage To Sing

The power of social media!

May 15, 2018
Minnie
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features

A Pink super fan tweeted Pink in hopes to sing with her onstage in Vancouver. 

Word got around quick, with some help from superstars like Sarah Mclachlan and the future singer's dream came true.

She rocked the stage on May 12th singing Pink's hit "Perfect" all by herself leaving the pop star in tears. 

We're not crying, you're crying! 

Tags: 
Entertainment
trending
news
Pink
concert
sing