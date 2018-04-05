Pink Forgets Her Lyrics During NYC Show
"Who Knew" She'd Forget!?
April 5, 2018
Whoopsie! Pink forgets the lyrics to "Who Knew" while performing at Madison Square Garden.
Last night was night one in NYC on the singer's Beautiful Trauma World Tour. Pink stopped mid-verse and giggled, "I forgot the words. Sh*t!"
After the mistake she continued on like a rockstar. Luckily, fans we're NOT mad at all and gave the singer more encourgement.
@Pink Hey Girl, you forgot your lyrics.. here they are! You still rocked it!!!! pic.twitter.com/sN6spKesyf— Steph (@stephaniealic3a) April 5, 2018
Will she get a refresher before performing night two in New York?