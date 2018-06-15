Post Malone Starts His Own Music Festival: Posty Fest
Who's headlining?
June 15, 2018
Billboard reports that Post Malone is ready to start his own music festival in Dallas, TX.
The rapper revealed on Instagram he will be creating and headling his own all-day festival, Posty Fest.
He promises a lot of surprises and a lineup we won't want to miss. ickets for Posty Fest go on-sale TODAY on Livenation.com.
Will you buy tickets knowing ZERO details?
on sale tomorrow livenation.com ----
A post shared by Posty (@postmalone) on