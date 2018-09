Post Malone is having some serious bad luck!

The rapper got in a car wreck to start the weekend, then had his home robbed to end the weekend!

Plot twist, Posty doesn't live there anymore.

According to TMZ, three robbers came in the home armed and shouting "Where's Post Malone?" Of course they escaped with $20K worth of goods. Yikes!

Will Post bulk up on his security team?