For Real Or Phony? Kendra Wilkinson Announces Relationship Split

Kenda Wilkinson Baskett turned to Instagram live yesterday to share her daily woes!

The playmate/reality star has been VERY open about her rocky relationship with hubby, Hank Baskett over the past 10 years, but today ended it all. She decided to share with fans that they are ready to split for good and she's not taking it so well.

After watching the video we all wanted to give Kendra a big hug and start watching rom-coms. Was Kendra's cry for help for real or phony?