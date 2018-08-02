Reese Witherspoon Responds To Throwing Ice Cream At Meryl Streep

Someone caught an epic photo on the set of Big Little Lies, Reese Witherspoon chucking an ice cream cone at Meryl Streep!

The Emmy winning show already has fills us with women power vibes and makes us wish we can join the cast for a girls night out, but nothing expresses how we feel at work when it's not Friday like this viral photo.

And in case you were wondering, Reese confirms she totally nailed her with the sweet treat on Twitter.