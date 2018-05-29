Reporter Tells Taylor Swift To Take A Shower
Where are your manners?
May 29, 2018
Taylor Swift has one of her first interviews in years and fans got fiesty.
The BBC interviewer joked with Taylor about taking a shower at the end of the interview. T-Swift had no shame with agreeing she was quite sweaty after performing in the intense summer humidity of Swansea.
However fans were offended, but Tay didn't seemed bothered!
#TaylorSwift has her first recorded interview after years of not doing them and she's told that she needs a shower... -- #BiggestWeekend pic.twitter.com/7d3AQrvfWI— Taylor Swift News (@Swift_Alert) May 27, 2018