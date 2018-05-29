Reporter Tells Taylor Swift To Take A Shower

Where are your manners?

May 29, 2018
Minnie

Taylor Swift has one of her first interviews in years and fans got fiesty. 

The BBC interviewer joked with Taylor about taking a shower at the end of the interview. T-Swift had no shame with agreeing she was quite sweaty after performing in the intense summer humidity of Swansea. 

However fans were offended, but Tay didn't seemed bothered!  

