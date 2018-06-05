Rihanna Breaks Up With Billionaire BF For A Petty Reason

Thanks for the memories.

June 5, 2018
Minnie
Rihanna arriving at the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Party, Harvey Nichols, Knightsbridge, London.

PA Images/SIPA USA

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features

Rihanna broke up with her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel after dating for little over a year. 

Rihanna decided she was "tired of him" and ended the relationship out of boredom. 

Once the news leaked that RiRi was single, Chris Brown decided to creep back in and add her on Instagram. 

Should Rihanna enjoy the single life? 

 

Tags: 
Entertainment
Celebrity
news
Gossip