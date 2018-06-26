Rihanna Shares New Fenty Beauty Products To Drop Next Week!

OMG! Rihanna is at it again!

As if Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie line wasn't enough, she's adding more to her Fenty Beauty line!

RiRi shared exclusive products that will be coming to Fenty Beauty on social media last night, leaving fans anxious to buy. Next Friday, July 6th, Fenty Beauty will drop a Pro-filter eye primer, Moroccan spice eye shadow pallette and Flyliner liquid eyeliner.

That wing hunnyyyyy! Our #FLYLINER drops on July 6th -- pic.twitter.com/a7N49yOLwR — Fenty Beauty (@fentybeauty) June 26, 2018

Many beauty gurus are pumped for the #Flyliner rumored to replace the ever popular Kat Von D Tattoo Liner.

I love how some of the comments on Fenty beauty’s new Flyliner mention that it’ll be replacing their KvD liner cause that was exactly what I was thinking too -- — vero. (@veritosnchz) June 26, 2018

Mark your calendars because you'll def want to add these to your go-to beauty bag!