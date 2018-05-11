Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Website Crashes Seconds After Launching
Rihanna is racking in the money!
From Puma X Fenty to Fenty Beauty, Rihanna adds Savage X Fenty to the mix. Savage x is a lingerie line that fans have been anticipating for MONTHS on MONTHS!
Rihanna started leaking some looks on her instagram to showcase the fun and flirty items are made for ALL shapes and sizes on an affordable budget. The site was set to launch May 11th at midnight, but once the clock struck 12:01 am EST, the website shutdown and is STILL running slow this morning.
Will you be able to grab something before it's all gone?
