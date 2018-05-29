Riverdale's Lili Reinnhart Comments On Preggo Rumors

A photo of Riverdale's Lili Reinhart aka Betty Cooper went viral saying she was pregnant.

The actress posted a powerful message on her Insta-story to zip these trolls shut!

Reinhart commented:

“It’s unfortunate that one unflattering photo of my stomach circulating the internet causes hundreds of people to think that I’m pregnant. Nope. Not pregnant. This is just my body. And sometimes I’m bloated. Sometimes and unflattering photo is taken of me. Sometimes I go through periods of time where I gain weight. My body is something that I will NEVER apologize for. My body will constantly go through change. And so will yours. And that’s fine. So let’s not put so much time and effort into caring about a stranger’s figure."

As exciting as little bugheads running around would be, the rumors are false.

Go Betty for standing her ground!