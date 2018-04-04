Ronnie From Jersey Shore Welcomes A Baby Girl

Kiss The Shore Good-Bye

April 4, 2018
Minnie
Categories: 
Entertainment

Ronnie is no longer the president of the IFF.

The Jersey Shore veteran welcomed a baby girl yesterday with his girlfriend, Jen Harley just in time for the Jersey Shhore reboot. Looks like the #GTL lifestyle will have to be put on hold as he begins daddy dutties. Will J Wow and Snooki give him some hardcore baby tips?

Watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation tomorrow on MTV at 7pm CT. 

#happyinteenationalwomensday #ToMyBabysMother #MyGirlfriend #GTB #FunInThePhotoBooth #JSFV2 #JS8 #StayTuned #ChuggingRightFromTheBottleUntilIPassOut #PartyAtTheCrib3am #BabyShowershenanigans

A post shared by Ronnie Magro (@realronniemagro) on

Happy New Year ------ #2018 #GTL #GTB #CountingAllMyBlessingsForTheNewYear&Future #MyLove #6MonthsPreg&StillBeautiful #IdHitIt #OhWaitIdidThatsHowThisHappebwd ----------#JerseyShoreFamilyVacationComingSoon #MiniMeComingSoon #SoMuchMoreOnTheWay --------

A post shared by Ronnie Magro (@realronniemagro) on

Tags: 
Entertainment News
Gossip
celebs
Jersey Shore