Ronnie From Jersey Shore Welcomes A Baby Girl
Kiss The Shore Good-Bye
Ronnie is no longer the president of the IFF.
The Jersey Shore veteran welcomed a baby girl yesterday with his girlfriend, Jen Harley just in time for the Jersey Shhore reboot. Looks like the #GTL lifestyle will have to be put on hold as he begins daddy dutties. Will J Wow and Snooki give him some hardcore baby tips?
Watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation tomorrow on MTV at 7pm CT.
#happyinteenationalwomensday #ToMyBabysMother #MyGirlfriend #GTB #FunInThePhotoBooth #JSFV2 #JS8 #StayTuned #ChuggingRightFromTheBottleUntilIPassOut #PartyAtTheCrib3am #BabyShowershenanigans
A post shared by Ronnie Magro (@realronniemagro) on
Happy New Year ------ #2018 #GTL #GTB #CountingAllMyBlessingsForTheNewYear&Future #MyLove #6MonthsPreg&StillBeautiful #IdHitIt #OhWaitIdidThatsHowThisHappebwd ----------#JerseyShoreFamilyVacationComingSoon #MiniMeComingSoon #SoMuchMoreOnTheWay --------
A post shared by Ronnie Magro (@realronniemagro) on