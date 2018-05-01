Ronnie From Jersey Shore's Social Media Explosion

This is a BIG sistuation! *Beware Spoilers*

It's only been about a month since Ronnie and his baby mama, Jen welcomed a baby girl and the drama is just getting started.

If you're not up to date on Ronnie's personal drama on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, it includes:

1) Ron admitting he is 90% still in love with Sam

2) He REALLY doesn't want to marry Jen

3) He DEF did some sketchy things before AND after the club to make a girl wanna break-up with you immediately

Things seemed to be very happy for the couple after the birth of their baby girl and had fans thinking MAYBE Ron will finally grow TF up! Thanks to social media we got a first hand encounter on the spirallying encounter as Ronnie let out what he really thought of his girlfriend.

He then released an apology, but the relationship looks like it's officially OVER!