Sammi Sweetheart Is NOT Returning To The Jersey Shore Reunion

Jersey Shore is having a reboot called Jersey Shore Family Vacation, but they'll be missing a member!

Sammi Sweetheart known to be in a toxic six season relationship withRonnie says she will NOT be on the show because she is in a different place in life.

Sooo who will replace Sammi? Angelina?? Snooki's babies?

Nope! A sex doll. LOL. No we're not joking, read the full details on the silly joke here.

Catch the premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation tonight at 7pm CT.