Selena Gomez Enters Rehab After Multiple Emotional Breakdowns

TMZ reports that Selena Gomez has not been doing well after she went on another social media detox. She ended her last Instagram Live by stating, "Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody's feelings. Obvi."

Gomez was "emotional over an alarmingly low white blood cell count" and it "threw Selena into a downward emotional spiral." She's already been to the hospital twice were "she insisted on leaving, but doctors said she couldn't. Selena tried ripping the IV's out of her arm."

Selena is currently in a mental health facility on the East Coast.

We send Selena all our love! Things will get better. <3