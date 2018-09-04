Selena Gomez Gets Candid With Elle Magazine

Selena Gomez broke her silence with Elle Magazine!

The article starts with a very bold statement by the superstar, "You can buy a nice thing to feel good, but is that my worth?"

The Instagram queen spills all of her emotions from her new album, being in her twenties and voluntering with A21, the global anti–human-trafficking nonprofit. Most importantly she opens up about how she feels now and shares her happiness.

“I feel very sure of where I am. I don’t feel erratic or emotionally unstable. Or like I can’t handle my emotions, like I used to. It’s kind of understanding myself a little more. By all means I don’t have myself figured out. But it feels good.”

Read the full mesmerizing interview here.