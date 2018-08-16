Selena Gomez Reveals Her New Album Is Coming Soon

Selena Gomez announces new music is on it's way!

Yesterday, Selena Gomez went on Instagram Live to share some BIG news, she's done with her album. Well, she's almost done and we're ready for it.

Selena geeks out about her favorite songs and how much she misses performing. The pop star is revealed she's anxious to hear what Selenators will think of her new sound noting it will be very different.

As much as she pulled influence from Drake and Travis Scott, she says the album was inspired by a stuffed animal bunny a fan gave her, soft and delicate. Maybe her BFF Taylor Swift helped her in the studio too.

We can't wait to hear it!

Watch the Instagram Princess reveal the news below.