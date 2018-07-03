Selena Gomez Shares What Helps Her Live A Stress-Free Life

Stress-free is the way to be!

Selena Gomez is aiming to live the most stress-free life as possible by removing herself from EVERYTHING. She's lived quit an eventful year between her kidney transplant, boyfriend drama with Bieber AND The Weeknd plus work. She shared with Entertainment Tonight that she has two goals to keep sane:

"In general, I think it's important just to remain positive," Gomez explained. "I'm at that age where I think that's what matters, is making sure I'm healthy, and people are happy that I love."

Keeping her moral goals in mind, she also revealed where her ideal vacation would be!

Listen below to see if you'd want to join her on a nature journey.