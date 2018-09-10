Serena Williams Fined $17K At US Open

September 10, 2018
Serena Wiliams was not here to play games at the US Open. 

The tennis superstar lost the finale with three code violations:

  1. Illegal sideline coaching
  2. Smashing her racket in frustration
  3. Verbal abuse by calling the umpire a "thief"

Serena openly talked about her unjust violations in real time claiming this wouldn't happen in a men's game and she has never cheated in her life.  

As Serena was fighting for her rights as a woman, the Women's Tennis Association back her up along with many fans. 

 

Serena continued to back-up her fight with sexism in her post-interview. 

 

According to Fox News, "The incident is the second time this year U.S. Open referees have faced sexism accusations."

