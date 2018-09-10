Serena Williams Fined $17K At US Open

Serena Wiliams was not here to play games at the US Open.

The tennis superstar lost the finale with three code violations:

Illegal sideline coaching Smashing her racket in frustration Verbal abuse by calling the umpire a "thief"

Serena openly talked about her unjust violations in real time claiming this wouldn't happen in a men's game and she has never cheated in her life.

As Serena was fighting for her rights as a woman, the Women's Tennis Association back her up along with many fans.

How I want Serena @serenawilliams to pay for that 17,000 fine pic.twitter.com/CyxsdkGXUT — Hani Lee (@HaniLee1) September 9, 2018

Serena continued to back-up her fight with sexism in her post-interview.

Serena Williams brilliantly took down the sexist double standards at the U.S. Open in her must-see post-match interview pic.twitter.com/Qx40sEJARb — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 10, 2018

According to Fox News, "The incident is the second time this year U.S. Open referees have faced sexism accusations."