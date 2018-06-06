Sex And The City Turns 20!

Sex and the City is celebrating their 20th Anniversary of the first episode that aired on HBO.

The fierce, fun and flirty show was full of women empowerment that changed the view of women's everyday lives. SATC left us with life quotes for every situation from friendship to break ups.

-- Put on your fanciest $500 shoes and join two #millennials in an episode-by-episode discussion of #SexandtheCity and how in Hermès' name Carrie could afford her extra lifestyle. It's the new #podcast, The Bradshaw Budget. --#podernfamily #ladypodsquad #satc pic.twitter.com/c95IaVd5zY — The Bradshaw Budget (@BradshawBudget) May 30, 2018

Our Friday Feeling......Tag your friend who feels the same way ----#officestaycation #sexandthecity pic.twitter.com/urjUSreW07 — OFFICE Shoes (@OfficeShoes) June 1, 2018

#SexAndTheCity Happy 20th anniversary! These are my favorite quotes ladies!! -- pic.twitter.com/Lg7e6X4MVf — Esthela Broadnax (@ebroadfam) June 6, 2018

Were you a Carrie, Samantha, Miranda, or Charlotte? Check out where our favorite four are now!