The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants Is Now A Musical

Schedule a girls night out because your favorite movie to watch with your besties is now hitting Broadway!

The cute coming-of-age story featuring Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera, Blake Lively and Alexis Bledel was approved to be turned into a musical on Monday.

Unfortunately there are ZERO details on the plot, what theater it will be start in, or if any original cast members will be in the show. All we know is we'll be ready to rally the girls once it hits the stage!