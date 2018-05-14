Taraji P Henson Gets Engaged To Former Chicago Bears Player
She is officially OFF the market!
May 14, 2018
Taraji P. Henson says YES!
The actress had the ulitmate Mother's Day weekend with her boyfriend/former NFL player Kelvin Hayden being showered with gifts.
Henson shared a picture of her beautiful engagement ring commenting her excitement to be a bride.
Congrats to the happy couple! :)
I said yes y’all!!! He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!! ----------#sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!! #GODIS --------
A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on