Taylor Swift Bakes Selena Gomez A Birthday Cake
#BFFGoals
July 23, 2018
Selena Gomez celebrated her 26th birthday yesterday and long distance isn't holding her best friend back from celebrating with her.
Taylor Swift didn't let her Reputation Tour stop her from wishing her BFF a very Happy Birthday. Swift made her a cake and shared it with the world. Yum!
Let's all enjoy a virtual slice!