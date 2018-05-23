Taylor Swift Gets Seattle Show To Send Love To Camila Cabello

Everyone has a sick day!

Camila Cabello made a major announcement after the BBMAs Sunday. She was sent to the hospital for feeling ill and diagnosed with dehydration. This led her to cancel her performance on Taylor Swift's Reputation tour in Seattle. 

In true best friend fashion, Taylor Swift let her tourmate get the rest she needed with TONS of love asking the crowd of 56,000 to give Camila a very special shout out. 

The tour's next show is in two day on May 25th in Denver. Hopefully Camila will get plenty of rest. 

Get well soon Camila! 

 

