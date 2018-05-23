Taylor Swift Gets Seattle Show To Send Love To Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello made a major announcement after the BBMAs Sunday. She was sent to the hospital for feeling ill and diagnosed with dehydration. This led her to cancel her performance on Taylor Swift's Reputation tour in Seattle.

In true best friend fashion, Taylor Swift let her tourmate get the rest she needed with TONS of love asking the crowd of 56,000 to give Camila a very special shout out.

Taylor had the whole crowd scream “get well soon camila” ugh i love taymila pic.twitter.com/XVA3MB1R5e — jas loves Camila -- (@adoringcabeIIo) May 23, 2018

The tour's next show is in two day on May 25th in Denver. Hopefully Camila will get plenty of rest.

i miss you guys @taylorswift13 and @charli_xcx ---- gonna eat this soup and feel better and see you guys soon — camila (@Camila_Cabello) May 23, 2018

Get well soon Camila!