Taylor Swift Gets Stuck On Stage

Excuse me, can I get some help please?

July 16, 2018
Minnie
Categories: 
Entertainment

Taylor Swift got stuck on stage during her concert in Philly over the weekend! 

In the middle of Taylor's set the superstar started talking to the crowd about how her floating stage was having a malfunction and she had to wait to see how they would let her down. Of course, the Swifties gave her good vibes as was able to continue the show. 

Tags: 
Entertainment
Gossip
concert
Reputation