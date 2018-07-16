Taylor Swift Gets Stuck On Stage
Excuse me, can I get some help please?
Taylor Swift got stuck on stage during her concert in Philly over the weekend!
In the middle of Taylor's set the superstar started talking to the crowd about how her floating stage was having a malfunction and she had to wait to see how they would let her down. Of course, the Swifties gave her good vibes as was able to continue the show.
-- | Taylor chatting to the crowd about how she’s going to eventually get to one of the bstages #repTourPhilly (via @holly_caitlin) pic.twitter.com/894aIA84WM— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZBU) July 15, 2018