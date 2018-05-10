Team Taylor Or Team Kim: T-Swift Kicks Off Her Show With A Kimye Rant
Who's the snake now?
May 10, 2018
Seconds after T-Swift ended her feud with Katy Perry, Taylor Swift rattled more drama with Kimye.
Tay kicked off her Reputation tour by sharing the story of Kim Kardashian calling her a snake.
She shared the story to showcase how the bullying made her stronger.
Will T-Swift give this speech at every show?
Taylor’s speech before Long Live -- (--: @TV3Xpose) #repTourGlendale pic.twitter.com/o2qi3x2uIZ— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZBU) May 9, 2018