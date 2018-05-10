Team Taylor Or Team Kim: T-Swift Kicks Off Her Show With A Kimye Rant

Who's the snake now?

Seconds after T-Swift ended her feud with Katy Perry, Taylor Swift rattled more drama with Kimye.

Tay kicked off her Reputation tour by sharing the story of Kim Kardashian calling her a snake. 

She shared the story to showcase how the bullying made her stronger. 

Will T-Swift give this speech at every show?

 

