T.I. Buys Food For Student Who Was Declined Lunch At School
Pay it forward.
August 23, 2018
A Florida High School student was declined lunch because he was 15 cents short. His meal was even tossed in the trash!
Once T.I. found out about this national news, he was livid and offered to pay for the student's meals for the entire year.
Will schools end up changing their meal policies?
This sh*t is despicable!!! This is the kinda sh*t that deters kids from coming to school. I’d like to take care of her school lunch for the year. I hate to hear this type of thing happening to our children. Petty ass peon ass, poor excuse for a grown person. -------- pic.twitter.com/sWWWnwMJnp— T.I. (@Tip) August 19, 2018