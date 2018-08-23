T.I. Buys Food For Student Who Was Declined Lunch At School

August 23, 2018
A Florida High School student was declined lunch because he was 15 cents short. His meal was even tossed in the trash! 

Once T.I. found out about this national news, he was livid and offered to pay for the student's meals for the entire year. 

Will schools end up changing their meal policies? 

