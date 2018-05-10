Tidal Is Being Accused For Massively Hiking Up Beyonce's Streaming Numbers

Jay-Z is in some deep trouble with his music streaming system Tidal.

The Music Business Worldwide reported that Beyonce's "Lemonade" received 320 million FALSE plays! Beyonce wasn't the only artist that was questionably played, Kanye West's "The Life Of Pablo" also was a culprit.

Pitchfork received an answer from Tidal on the accusation. Tidal responded by saying:

This is a smear campaign from a publication that once referred to our employee as an “Israeli Intelligence officer” and our owner as a “crack dealer.”

We expect nothing less from them than this ridiculous story, lies and falsehoods. The information was stolen and manipulated and we will fight these claims vigorously.

Will Jay-Z win this case?