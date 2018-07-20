Tiffany Haddish Tries To Payback Kevin Hart But He Isn't Having It!
Prank wars!
Tiffany Haddish is trying to pay back her loans, but Kevin Hart isn't letting her!
When Tiffany first started, Kevin Hart found out she was living in her car and gave her the $300 cash he had in his pocket to help her out. Now she's trying to give the man his money back, but he's saying he's gooood!
Keep the ca$h!
I love my sister @tiffanyhaddish ....She has been trying to pay me back for years & I refused to take the money so she ambushed me on set and made it rain on me --------....What she doesn’t know is that I put the money back in one of her wig caps that she wasn’t wearing later that day!!!! I’m dead serious. Check your wig cap @tiffanyhaddish ....I love u and I will never take from you. You being my Co-Star in my movie “Night School” was more than enough. Love u with ur funky ass!!!! #NightSchool #HittingTheatersEverywhereSept28th
Ok so @kevinhart4real I see your post and I checked my back pack, and right there in my bag is the money I gave you, in a wig cap at that. I see you --. Thank You very much. But You getting this money back. I am paying you back! I pay all my loans off. That is something you and my Grandma taught me “never owe nobody money” #nightschool #payback #sheready
