Tristan Thompson Cheats On Khloe Kardashian While Preggo
Will Khloe Allow Tristan In The Delivery Room?
We're rooting for you, we were all rooting for you!
Two days after Khloe made a sweet post about waiting for her newborn to arrive Tristan Thompson's cheating news went viral!
We are ready whenever you are little mama --
A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on
Again, as we are counting down the DAYS before Khloe pops out her first child, video of Tristan kissing, touching and going into a hotel room with three different women was leaked! Khloe moved her entire life to Cleveland to support her NBA boyfriend. She even made arrangements to have her baby delivery in Ohio while he traveled for away games. Clearly, playing ball wasn't his only incentive.
Yikes! We were rooting for you!!! #TristanThompson caught cheating right before #KhloeKardashian has their baby! #cheaters @tmz_tv
A post shared by DreXandNina (@drexandnina) on
TSR STAFF: Myeisha E.! @myeisha.essex ________________________________________ #Roommates, there's more!!!! ________________________________________ So earlier today, video of Tristan at a NYC club leaked and you can see a girl all up in his grill. Well, #Roomies THE TEA RUNNETH OVER!!! We have exclusive footage of the two of them leaving the DAY party (where you saw her all up in his face) together and arriving back to his team HOTEL around 8:30pm on April 7th. He got there wearing a black Supreme jacket, and FOUR hours later, the pair reemerge from the hotel with Tristan changing his outfit for the next event. _______________________________________ Then they hopped into the same SUV and headed to Soho House (for the night party) in the Meatpacking district, which is a member's only club with strict cellphone policy. Then at 5am, they returned to his hotel together AGAIN and he even held the door open for her like a gentleman. _______________________________________ The next day (April 8th), she was seen again leaving the hotel (while Tristan stayed behind in the hotel) around 8pm still wearing her exact same outfit as the night before. Sis even had an overnight bag in hand! --: Splash News #TSRExclusive
A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on
Sidenote, how you get your man, is how you lose your man! Some people are saying this is karma for Khloe because Khloe started seeing Tristan while he was with his now ex-gf, Jordan Craig -- while she was pregnant; making Tristan's baby with KoKo his second child. The two made their relationship official four months after he split with Jordan, but Khloe supported him being there for his baby mama and baby boy. Jordan posted on Instagram to give Khloe a secret message and confirm the cheating is an issue.
A message from #TristanThompson’s ex #JordanCraig
A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on
Besides Jordan, other celebrities have spoken out about the dramatic situation to give Khloe their support. Most notable was this insta-story post from Amber Rose immediately after the videos were leaked.
After all the tea that was spilled today, #AmberRose sends out some encouraging words (view earlier posts)
A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on
The entire Kardashian crew is deck to hop on the jet to CLE for when it's baby time, but sounds like they should head over ASAP. Stay strong KoKo!