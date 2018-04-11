Tristan Thompson Cheats On Khloe Kardashian While Preggo

We're rooting for you, we were all rooting for you!

Two days after Khloe made a sweet post about waiting for her newborn to arrive Tristan Thompson's cheating news went viral!

Again, as we are counting down the DAYS before Khloe pops out her first child, video of Tristan kissing, touching and going into a hotel room with three different women was leaked! Khloe moved her entire life to Cleveland to support her NBA boyfriend. She even made arrangements to have her baby delivery in Ohio while he traveled for away games. Clearly, playing ball wasn't his only incentive.

Sidenote, how you get your man, is how you lose your man! Some people are saying this is karma for Khloe because Khloe started seeing Tristan while he was with his now ex-gf, Jordan Craig -- while she was pregnant; making Tristan's baby with KoKo his second child. The two made their relationship official four months after he split with Jordan, but Khloe supported him being there for his baby mama and baby boy. Jordan posted on Instagram to give Khloe a secret message and confirm the cheating is an issue.

Besides Jordan, other celebrities have spoken out about the dramatic situation to give Khloe their support. Most notable was this insta-story post from Amber Rose immediately after the videos were leaked.

The entire Kardashian crew is deck to hop on the jet to CLE for when it's baby time, but sounds like they should head over ASAP. Stay strong KoKo!