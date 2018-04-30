Tristan Thompson Has Returned To Social Media
Tristan's dodging the haters...
April 30, 2018
Tristan Thompson is back on social media and Khloe fans are not happy about it.
The basketball player FINALLY posted on the gram, but nothing about his baby girl, his girlfriend or his sidechicks. It was all about his love of the game...as in basketball.
Do you think their relationship is on the rocks?
WHAT AN ATMOSPHERE IN THE Q!! GREAT WIN #OnToTheNextOne
A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on