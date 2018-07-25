Trump's Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Is Demolished

July 25, 2018
President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been completely destoryed early this morning. 

Shockinly, Trump received his star for the success of producing multiple Miss USA pageants, not for his reality show THe Apprentice. 

Los Angeles news sources state, "Multiple people—including police—tell me a man walked up with a guitar case and pulled out the pick axe. Then, it’s believed, he called police himself to report it, but left the scene before they got here. Now, he’s nowhere to be found." 

Reports say police are taking action and the star will be cleaned up and replaced immediately. 

Will the President have something to say after his breakfast? 

A hero has completely destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Expect an all caps, unhinged tweet sometime soon.

