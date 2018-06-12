Watermelon Recall In Illinois!

WARNING!

31 people have been hospitalized with salmonella poisoning from eating pre-cut watermelon.

This resulted in Caito Foods pre-cut watermelon being recalled in EIGHT states including Illinois. The other states sending out the warning are Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Georgia, Michigan, Missouri and North Carolina.

Stores that sell this brand of pre-cut watermelon are Costco, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Walgreens and Whole Foods.

Looks like we should pass on the watermelon this summer. :(