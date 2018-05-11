The Weeknd And Bella Hadid Are Back Together And We Got Pics!
May 11, 2018
They're baaaaack...together!
@TheWeeknd and @BellaHadid are back together!
The Weeknd and Bella Hadid were spotted smooching and leaving an event at the Cannes Film Festival in France.
Rumors have pouring about the couple staying keeping in touch with eachother for a while, but now we have the proof! Looks like The Weeknd's emotional performance during Coachella and mysterious lyrics on his new album wooed the fashion model back into his life!
Bella Hadid e Abel (The Weeknd) na festa Magnum VIP em Cannes.