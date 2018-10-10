West Chicago Teen Gets Support From Locals After Diagnosis
Act of kindness.
October 10, 2018
The Chicago Tribune reports West Chicago Community High School student, John Bangert is feeling the love from his local community.
John was playing basketball when he noticed a blur in his vision, next thing you know, the doctor said he had Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy, which leads to blindness.
He took the positive route and started to plan a bucket list to see everything he could ever dream of with the help of a Go Fund Me Page.
John has already made a trip to California to see the beach and mountains, sat courtside at a Bulls game and water skiied. The donations are flooding in reaching $36,000 as of today.
It's amazing to see how quickly a community can get together!