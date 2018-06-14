Who Called Selena Gomez Ugly?
"Who says you're not beautiful."
Selena Gomez was under attack on social media.
A fashion blog posted on Instagram a series of Selena in red dresses and wanted fans to pick their favorite look.
#selenagomez rocks red dresses ❤️ Choose your fave: 1,2,3,4 or 5?
Co-founder and designer of Dolce and Gabbana, Stefano Gabbana, couldn't help but say "E proprio brutta!!!" which translates to "She's so ugly."
Fans got livid and went on attack mode on the designer.
Stefano showed that he is unbothered by posting all the media posts on his instastory. #SorryNotSorry
Disgusting-- she is the most beautiful woman on this word!! #selenayouarebeautiful #selenagomez #selenators #revival #selena
Will Selena respond?