Why Did Bradley Cooper Tell Lady Gaga To "Take It Off?"

According to LA Times, Bradley Cooper told Lady Gaga to "Take it off!"

Her makeup that is. The superstar shared that Bradley wiped off all of her makeup at her audition for A Star Is Born.

Bradley Cooper not only plays the lead character, Jackson, in the film, but he is also the director. He knew Gaga was the perfect fit to play the role of Ally in her natural state.

Obviously, those makeup wipes did some good because Gaga landed the role. Luckily, Gaga agreed with Cooper's theory! She says having no makeup helped her get into character and deal with her insecurities.

We're anxiously awaiting for the A Star Is Born to hit theaters in October!! Watch the amazing trailer below.