This Is Why Selena Gomez Had To Walk Away From Justin Bieber For Good!

It's obvious that Selena Gomez's new song "Back To You" is giving us Justin Bieber vibes, so why did they split?

Hollywood Life reports Selena was ready for a serious relationship, which meant getting married and Bieber wasn't ready to commit to marriage.

Jelena rekindled at the end of last year and everything seemed great, especially when the couple attended Bieber's dad's wedding in Jamacia. However there was a lingering lack of happiness in paradise when the couple split in the beggining of the year.

Selena,25, is ready to get married and Bieber,24, couldn't handle that.

Reports state:

“He loved her very much and still does and she still has strong feelings for him. But he wasn’t ready to settle down with her as soon as she wanted to and she couldn’t get him to actually think about marriage in a serious nature."

Will Selena take him back when Bieber is ready?