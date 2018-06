Let me be your man!

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid revealed that their relationship is back ON!

Gigi snapped a pic on her Instagram story of the two cuddling at home making fans questioning their relationship status.

Gigi Hadid & Zayn super-cosy in Instagram Story photo. pic.twitter.com/Yg4vydxiFG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 6, 2018

They're the cutest. We hope it works out.

<3

