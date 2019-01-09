New Study Found Illinois Drinks a Lot of Wine!

Forget about windy city, we should change our name to "wine city."

According to a study done by VinePair, Illinois ranks 5th in the Nation when it comes to wine consumption.

Illinois residents drink about 35,000 gallons of wine per year, which is more than all other states in the Midwest.

Of course, no one can top wine country, California, where consumption is an impressive 148,000 gallons plus per year.

The second wine-iest spot is Idaho, followed by DC (thanks, Olivia Pope), New Hampshire, New Mexico and Vermont.

If you consider yourself a wine connoisseur, you may want to avoid the state that drank the least amount of wine: Wyoming.

Tell the truth: have you contributed to wine consumption in IL?